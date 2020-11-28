81-year-old struck and killed in North Highlands; CHP arrests driver on suspicion of DUI

A driver is under arrest after the California Highway Patrol said he struck and killed an 81-year-old pedestrian in the North Highlands.

According to the CHP’s North Sacramento office, the victim had been walking his bicycle Friday morning on the right shoulder along Bainbridge Drive, which becomes a sidewalk at the intersection with Walerga Road.

Just after 9:15 a.m., the driver of a Honda CR-V, going east on Bainbridge, jumped the sidewalk curb at the T-intersection, striking the man. The victim, who was identified as a Sacramento resident, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, identified as a 31-year-old man from Sacramento, remained at the scene after his vehicle stopped in the intersection following the crash. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, the CHP said.