One man killed in Magalia mobile home fire, another rescued safely, Cal Fire says

Cal Fire Butte Unit

Cal Fire’s Butte Unit battled a structure fire in Butte County on Friday night killed one man and injured another.

In a news release, Cal Fire said firefighters were called out to Wood Drive in Magalia around 10 p.m. on reports of a fire at a double-wide mobile home.

Cal Fire personnel arrived as the mobile home was already up in flames. One man told firefighters that he had initially smelled smoke from the garage. He was exposed to heavy smoke after heading inside the home, and was taken to Enloe Medical Center for treatment.

Firefighters entered the home and pulled another person out of the home. He had suffered smoke inhalation and although first responders attempted CPR, he died at the scene. A dog also rescued from the home was uninjured.

The fire was knocked down, and investigators are still looking into the cause.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cal Fire photos taken at the scene show the mobile home gutted from the flames and exposed where walls burned through.