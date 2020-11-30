Sacramento Bee Logo
Sacramento man, 35, killed in North Highlands hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian died following a hit-and-run collision Sunday evening in North Highlands, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say a 35-year-old Sacramento man was struck in the left lane of northbound Don Julio Boulevard at Monogram Drive around 8:30 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP North Sacramento office said in a news release.

The only detail available regarding the suspect vehicle is that it was silver, the CHP said.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact CHP’s North Sacramento office.

Michael McGough
Michael McGough anchors The Sacramento Bee’s breaking news reporting team, covering public safety and other local stories. A Sacramento native and lifelong capital resident, he interned at The Bee while attending Sacramento State, where he earned a degree in journalism.
