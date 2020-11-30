Suspect arrested in Arden Fair mall shooting that killed 2, Sacramento police say

Authorities said Monday they have identified and arrested the suspected shooter in last Friday’s double homicide at Arden Fair mall.

Damario Beck, 18, is accused in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Dewayne James Jr. and his 17-year-old brother Sa’Quan Reed-James. The pair were Black Friday shopping at the mall that evening, family members said in a weekend vigil.

Police in a social media statement said the shooting appears to have resulted “from a verbal altercation between two groups of people that were known to each other from prior interactions,” though the precise nature of those earlier interactions was not immediately clear.

The department says the investigation is continuing, with additional witnesses and other “involved parties” still needing to be interviewed.

Beck’s name did not appear in Sacramento County jail booking logs as of Monday afternoon. Police did not detail the exact charges, but said Beck “has been identified as the shooter.”

The Sacramento Police Department today arrested 18-year-old Damario Beck, who has been identified as the shooter in last Friday’s homicide at Arden Fair Mall. pic.twitter.com/oG7eMFT8Wl — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) November 30, 2020