Sacramento County man, 53, arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with child

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Sacramento County man last month who is suspected of having sexual contact with a child under age 14, authorities announced Wednesday.

Howard William Loveless, 53, was arrested Nov. 10 and booked into jail on a charge of lewd and lascivious acts. He is also facing additional, unspecified charges that are still pending, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

His bail is currently set at $200,000, and he is due in court later this month.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into Loveless is “active and ongoing,” and anyone with related information is urged to contact the sheriff’s child abuse bureau at 916-874-5191.

No other details were released.

