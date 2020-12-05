Sacramento Bee Logo
One arrested after argument in Meadowview leads to gunfire; police say no one injured

Sacramento police have detained one person after a shooting at Freeport Boulevard and Pocket Road in the Meadowview neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

Detectives said two groups were involved in an argument when one group began shooting at the other just before 1:30 p.m. No one was injured.

Officers detained a possible suspect, according to spokesman Officer Justin Hanks.

Further information on suspects or motives is currently unknown.

Molly Burke
Molly Burke is a summer reporting intern for The Sacramento Bee. She is studying journalism and political science at Northwestern University, while covering crime and business for the city desk of The Daily Northwestern.
