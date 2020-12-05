Crime - Sacto 911
One arrested after argument in Meadowview leads to gunfire; police say no one injured
Sacramento police have detained one person after a shooting at Freeport Boulevard and Pocket Road in the Meadowview neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
Detectives said two groups were involved in an argument when one group began shooting at the other just before 1:30 p.m. No one was injured.
Officers detained a possible suspect, according to spokesman Officer Justin Hanks.
Further information on suspects or motives is currently unknown.
