Two arrested after Sacramento authorities find drugs, gun and cash during probation check

Two Sacramento residents were arrested after the discovery of drugs, weapons and evidence of suspected Employment Development Department fraud, authorities said.

The Sacramento County Probation Department, with help from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a probation compliance check on Thursday at a residence in the 4000 block of South Watt Avenue, leading to the arrests.

Authorities found a gun without a Department of Justice serialized marking, a pistol magazine containing three live 9 mm rounds and another live 9 mm round. Also, about 3.8 pounds of processed marijuana, a digital scale, narcotics packaging and more than $58,000 in cash was found, according to the Probation Department.

The suspects are accused of EDD fraud after over 40 documents with various names suspected to be related to the California department were found.

The two residents were arrested and booked at Sacramento County Main Jail on multiple charges, including possession of marijuana for sale, possession of an undetectable firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

