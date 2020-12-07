Man dies after Sunday night shooting in south Sacramento, deputies say

A man was shot and killed Sunday night in south Sacramento, sheriff’s officials say.

Deputies responded just before 11 p.m. to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired near the 6400 block of 66th Avenue, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Officers found a victim with “multiple gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body” and attempted life-saving measures, according to the news release, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate, and no suspect information was available as of Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

