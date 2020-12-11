Sacramento Bee Logo
Motorcyclist dies after being hit by dump truck in North Highlands intersection, CHP says

A motorcyclist was killed Friday morning after falling into an intersection and colliding with a dump truck in North Highlands, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer A.J. McTaggart, a spokesman for the CHP’s North Sacramento office, said dispatchers received calls regarding a collision at the intersection of Watt Avenue and Roseville Road around 6:10 a.m.

The 50-year-old victim had been riding a scooter-style motorcycle southbound on Watt Avenue and fell into the roadway as he approached the southern portion of the intersection of Roseville Road, according to McTaggart.

Witness statements received by CHP investigators differ on the circumstances surrounding the rider’s fall, and officers are still investigating the incident, McTaggart said.

After falling into the road, the man was hit by a dump truck heading in the same direction on Watt Avenue.

The driver of the dump truck stopped immediately and cooperated with CHP. Officers do not suspect any drug or alcohol influence in the crash.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead by Metro Fire personnel at the scene of the crash.

