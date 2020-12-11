Yolo County deputies serve Delta-area search warrants, arrest multiple burglary suspects

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office made multiple arrests Wednesday in connection with a string of burglaries in the Clarksburg area.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said that the suspects were taken into custody in connection with burglaries in early November that occurred on the 38000 block of Z Line Road. The area consists of rural farmland and runs alongside Prospect Slough and the Sacramento River Deep Water Ship Channel.

As part of the investigation into the burglaries, Yolo County detectives, assisted by Rio Vista police officers and Sacramento County deputies, served three search warrants in three different river delta communities. One was served in Rio Vista, another in Walnut Grove and the third in Isleton.

During the searches, law enforcement seized parts from a stolen outboard boat motor, a rifle and methamphetamine.

Yolo County deputies named five suspects: Alexander Ruyle, 20, Richard Langlois Jr., 23, Alexis Rinehart, 23, Richard Langlois Sr., 23 — all from Rio Vista — and Casey Ament, 37, of Isleton.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The suspects were contacted during the search warrants and placed under arrest on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and grand theft.