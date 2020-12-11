Sacramento Bee Logo
Yolo County deputies serve Delta-area search warrants, arrest multiple burglary suspects

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office made multiple arrests Wednesday in connection with a string of burglaries in the Clarksburg area.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said that the suspects were taken into custody in connection with burglaries in early November that occurred on the 38000 block of Z Line Road. The area consists of rural farmland and runs alongside Prospect Slough and the Sacramento River Deep Water Ship Channel.

As part of the investigation into the burglaries, Yolo County detectives, assisted by Rio Vista police officers and Sacramento County deputies, served three search warrants in three different river delta communities. One was served in Rio Vista, another in Walnut Grove and the third in Isleton.

During the searches, law enforcement seized parts from a stolen outboard boat motor, a rifle and methamphetamine.

Yolo County deputies named five suspects: Alexander Ruyle, 20, Richard Langlois Jr., 23, Alexis Rinehart, 23, Richard Langlois Sr., 23 — all from Rio Vista — and Casey Ament, 37, of Isleton.

The suspects were contacted during the search warrants and placed under arrest on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy and grand theft.

Profile Image of Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers business and breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
