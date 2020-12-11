Sacramento Bee Logo
Grand jury indicts six-time felon on gun charges after Placer County arrest

A San Francisco man was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury after being arrested in Placer County.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California said Ricardo Manuel Duran, 37, was charged with felony firearm possession and possession of heroin and methamphetamine.

Duran, who was arrested by the Lincoln Police Department on Oct. 20, has been convicted of six previous felonies, two of which were for felony firearm possession.

Prosecutors say that he was found with a Smith & Wesson handgun, despite being expressly forbidden from possessing a firearm.

Duran faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted.

Profile Image of Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers business and breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
