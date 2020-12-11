‘Real-life Grinch’: Amazon driver arrested after packages were stolen from Elk Grove home

The Elk Grove Police Department announced the arrest of an Amazon delivery driver on Friday suspected of stealing packages from a customer.

In a social media update, Elk Grove police said Mohamed Hussein, 26, who works as a driver for Amazon, turned himself in to officers after a family’s packages went missing.

The family had given police surveillance footage captured previously, showing an Amazon delivery driver approaching their doorstep, dropping off an Amazon package, then stealing another package left by another company.

Police said that Amazon cooperated with the investigation and assisted in identifying Hussein as the suspect.

“Camera surveillance is a great tool not only for peace of mind but for acting like an extra set of eyes!” Elk Grove police wrote on social media. “This time the camera caught a real-life Grinch!”

