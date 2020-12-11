Homicide detectives investigating after man found dead in North Highlands

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after finding an unresponsive man in a vacant lot on Friday morning in a vacant lot in the 5700 block of Watt Avenue in North Highlands.

Deputies, who were notified at about 7:20 a.m., found the victim had trauma to his upper body and fire personnel declared him dead. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the manner of death and identity of the victim when the next of kin are notified.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are conducting witness interviews. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the incident to report it to the department at (916) 874-5115.