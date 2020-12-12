Sporting goods stolen from Roseville store. Four suspects are in custody, one’s at large

The Roseville Police Department arrested four people on Friday suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of products from a sporting goods store, but they say one remains at large.

In a news release, the police department said more than $5,000 in stolen items were taken from a sporting goods store on the 6700 block of Stanford Ranch Road just after 4 p.m. In that area is Roseville’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Store.

The store called Roseville police, and a patrol officer driving west on Interstate 80 spotted the suspects, driving toward Citrus Heights.

The officer eventually lost sight of the suspected vehicle, but while in Citrus Heights a few minutes later, the driver crashed into another car.

Four people from the vehicle were taken into custody, although one remains outstanding. The four suspects were medically cleared before being taken to the South Placer Jail on suspicion of organized retail theft.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.