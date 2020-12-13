Sacramento Bee Logo
Sacramento police officer involved in Natomas shooting Sunday morning

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Sacramento Police Department says an officer was involved in a shooting in Natomas on Sunday morning.

Around 8 a.m., the department posted a social media update saying an “officer involved shooting” occurred on the 3200 block of Arena Boulevard, but did not give any details.

No officers were injured, according to the department. It was not clear if any other people were injured. No further information was available.

Police spokesman Officer Karl Chan could not confirm any other details.

Profile Image of Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers business and breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
