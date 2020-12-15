Sacramento Bee Logo
23 vehicles impounded, 2 drivers arrested as authorities bust Sacramento sideshow

Law enforcement cracked down on a sideshow that took place Saturday across the Sacramento area, impounding nearly two dozen vehicles and arresting two drivers following pursuits.

The “scheduled” sideshow involved more than 150 vehicles and originated near Arden Fair Mall in Sacramento, but involved cars traveled to various locations including Rio Linda, Del Paso Heights, Fair Oaks, Orangevale and Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday night news release.

The Sheriff’s Office, Sacramento Police Department, Rancho Cordova Police Department and California Highway Patrol worked to break up the vehicular demonstration.

“The joint effort of the law enforcement agencies yielded 53 total vehicle code citations, 23 vehicle tows with impounds and 2 pursuits with arrests,” the news release said.

Most of the vehicle impounds were for reckless driving, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Twelve of the 23 tows came from the Rancho Cordova Police Department.

Sideshows are illegal demonstrations in which drivers perform tricks such as burnouts or donuts with their vehicles, often at intersections or in parking lots but sometimes in the middle of busy stretches of highway. Large sideshows sometimes stall traffic. Spectators typically watch from on foot, often dangerously close to where the vehicles are doing their stunts.

CHP officials in early 2019 told The Sacramento Bee that sideshows appeared to be growing more frequent in the area, hitting the streets of north Sacramento County nearly every weekend.

