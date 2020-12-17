Grandparents found dead in Northern California home being investigated as homicide

Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation in the deaths of two grandparents found Thursday morning Dec. 17, 2020, at a home in the 5000 block of West Kingdon Road in Lodi, California. California

San Joaquin County sheriff’s detectives were conducting a homicide investigation in the deaths of two elderly people found at a Lodi home by their grandchild Thursday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., sheriff’s dispatchers received a call from the home in the 5000 block of West Kingdon Road in Lodi, a rural area east of Interstate 5 and south of Highway 12.

Sheriff’s officials said a person called dispatchers after walking into their grandparents’ home and finding the two people unresponsive. Their deaths were being investigated as a homicide, the Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday afternoon.

Detectives were called to the scene and have taken over the investigation. Sheriff’s officials asked residents stay out of the area as the investigation continues. They did not release any further details about the investigation.

Investigators asked anyone with information about these deaths to call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.