Police make arrest after Elk Grove restaurant spray-painted with racial slurs

Police arrested a man Thursday suspected of spray-painting racist words on an Elk Grove restaurant earlier in the day.

Umai Bar and Grill, a restaurant on Grant Line Road, had its front doors spray painted with racial slurs aimed at people of Asian descent around 5 a.m., according to the Elk Grove Police Department.

The police department obtained surveillance footage from the business of a man committing the vandalism, and by Thursday evening, had made an arrest on Lahn Hansen, 43.

Hansen was found near Bond Road and Bradshaw Road, just a few miles from the restaurant.

He was detained and his car was searched by officers, who found evidence linking him to the vandalism.

They also found items linked to a recent burglary at a church, burglary tools and drugs, according to the police department.

Despite the incident, the restaurant posted on social media a message of thanks to the community.

“Despite all that’s happen today, we would like to say thank you to everyone on all the support from our community,” Umai said.

Hansen was arrested and taken to the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of a hate crime.

“I want this community to know that crimes targeted at any demographic will not be tolerated in Elk Grove,” Police Chief Timothy Albright said in a prepared statement. “Elk Grove will not allow the inexcusable actions of one person to tarnish the dedication this community has to fostering a climate of inclusivity, diversity, and respect.”

