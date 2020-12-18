Sacramento police make DUI arrest after fatal car crash near Fruitridge Manor

A man was killed in a Thursday afternoon car crash near Fruitridge Manor and another person is in critical condition in what police believe was a DUI collision.

In a news release, the Sacramento Police Department said Charles Howell, 62, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and felony DUI charges after the crash at the intersection of Fruitridge Boulevard and 65th Street.

Police were called out to the intersection just after 4 p.m. to find a Ford SUV overturned after crashing into a Toyota Corolla.

The driver and passenger of the Corolla both suffered serious injuries. Fire personnel transported both to a hospital, where one man was pronounced dead.

Police say the other person is in “critical but stable condition.”

Howell, the driver of the Ford, also suffered minor injuries, but showed signs of impairment to officers at the scene, according to the police department.

The department’s Major Collisions Investigations Unit took over the investigation, and after canvassing the scene, determined Howell was at fault and intoxicated while driving, and further determined that speed was a factor in the crash.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Sacramento County jail. County sheriff’s records indicate that he showed a higher-than-legal blood-alcohol content. He is being held in lieu of a $1 million bail.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim after notifying his next of kin.