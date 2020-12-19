Crime - Sacto 911
Serial burglars in Esparto strike schools closed due to coronavirus, Yolo deputies say
The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a burglar who stole thousands of dollars worth of items from several Esparto schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said Esparto Elementary School, Esparto Middle School and the Esparto Community Services District have all been burglarized twice in the last month, and the town’s Little League facilities have been burglarized thrice since November.
The Sheriff’s Office estimated that replacing the stolen items would cost several thousand dollars.
Investigators provided limited surveillance photos, which showed one suspect dressed in black and a minivan parked outside a facility, but also asked for community assistance in identifying the burglars.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding the burglaries to leave an anonymous tip at 530-668-5248.
Comments