Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

One man shot, another stabbed in related Friday night incidents, Galt police say

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting and a stabbing from Friday night in Galt that landed two men in the hospital.

Galt Police Lt. Richard Small said that officers were called out to the 400 block of D Street on multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting just after 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with what they thought were gunshot wounds, but after first responders took him to a hospital, it was determined that he had been stabbed. The man was expected to survive, authorities said..

Shortly afterward, police were notified by another local emergency services agency that another man had arrived at a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. He, too, was expected to survive.

Small said detectives believe the two incidents are related, but are still working out the circumstances surrounding the respective stabbing and shooting and how the parties are connected.

Local News in your inbox

Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“At this point, we’re just looking for additional witnesses,” Small said.

Neither of the men have been placed under arrest or taken into custody. Police are still determining whether more people were involved.

Profile Image of Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers business and breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service