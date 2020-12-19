One man shot, another stabbed in related Friday night incidents, Galt police say

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting and a stabbing from Friday night in Galt that landed two men in the hospital.

Galt Police Lt. Richard Small said that officers were called out to the 400 block of D Street on multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting just after 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with what they thought were gunshot wounds, but after first responders took him to a hospital, it was determined that he had been stabbed. The man was expected to survive, authorities said..

Shortly afterward, police were notified by another local emergency services agency that another man had arrived at a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. He, too, was expected to survive.

Small said detectives believe the two incidents are related, but are still working out the circumstances surrounding the respective stabbing and shooting and how the parties are connected.

“At this point, we’re just looking for additional witnesses,” Small said.

Neither of the men have been placed under arrest or taken into custody. Police are still determining whether more people were involved.