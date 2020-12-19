Sacramento Bee Logo
Police searching for two young boys who went missing from their Elk Grove home

Two young boys went missing from their Elk Grove home, and police are asking for community assistance in finding them.

In a news release, the Elk Grove Police Department said 7-year-old Lexavier Lacey and 5-year-old Lemarcus Lacey were last seen Friday night around 11:30 p.m. at their home on the 8800 block of Fall Bright Court.

Police were notified of their disappearance at 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Lexavier is described as being 3-foot-8 to 4-feet and 45 pounds, while Lemarcus is 3-foot-8 to 3-foot-11 and 55 pounds.

Lexavier was last seen wearing blue sweatpants with a gray stripe and a black “Minecraft” T-shirt. Lemarcus was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a blue and black top.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the boys to call 916-714-5115.

Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers business and breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
