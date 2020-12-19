More violence, arrests during another weekend of protests over election in Sacramento

Sacramento police have made arrests during another weekend protest at the Capitol. Sacramento Police Department

For the seventh straight weekend, protests near the California state Capitol in Sacramento have turned ugly.

In the weeks following the Nov. 3 presidential election, supporters of President Donald Trump have come out to reinforce his unfounded claims of election fraud. Far-right groups such as the Proud Boys — an all-male organization of self-identified Western chauvinists — have been frequent participants.

Meanwhile, supporters of President-elect Joe Biden and other left-leaning demonstrators, including antifascist activists, have confronted the Trump supporters, according to Sacramento Police and others on social media.

The two groups have clashed frequently and, on several occasions, violence in the streets has been reported.

The Sacramento Police Department said Saturday afternoon that “one group is wearing all black, body armor, helmets and shields” — likely Antifa or other left-wing demonstrators based on photos provided by police.

Around 1:45 p.m., officers had received reports of confrontations between members of the two opposing sides, and said that protesters were throwing objects over police barricades at officers who were attempting to keep them separated.

Police also declared the demonstration an unlawful assembly and said they had begun making arrests.

By 3 p.m., protesters had started to disperse from the areas surrounding the Capitol.