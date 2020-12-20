Shooting at Antelope apartment complex leaves two men dead, Sheriff’s Office says

A shooting at an Antelope apartment complex killed two men Saturday afternoon, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Rod Grassman said dispatchers first received calls regarding a shooting in the parking lot of the apartment complex on the 8300 block of Walerga Road around 3:50 p.m.

Responding deputies found a man on the ground in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds and attempting live-saving measures until fire personnel arrived. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

While at the complex, deputies were notified of another man on the opposite side of the apartments who had also been shot.

The man was found wounded inside a car. Grassman said that eyewitness testimonies indicate that several people were seen running from the vehicle. Possibly, they had been attempting to drive the man to a hospital for treatment, Grassman said.

Fire personnel pronounced that man dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s Office investigators currently believe that the two victims likely knew each other, were both armed and had engaged in “some sort of disagreement” in the parking lot, Grassman said. It is unclear whether there are still gunmen outstanding.