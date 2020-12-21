Woman shot, killed in north Sacramento County. 4 children put in protective custody

A woman died Monday morning following a shooting inside a north Sacramento County apartment unit, sheriff’s officials said.

The shooting happened in the 5700 block of Callie Lane, leading to heavy police response to the area, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 8 a.m.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Kionna Rowe said officers responded around 6 a.m. to reports of an injured woman. Arriving officers located a woman with an upper-body gunshot wound, Rowe said. Fire personnel pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Rowe said around 10 a.m. that a “person of interest” was being interviewed in connection with the shooting, but that no suspect had been formally arrested as of that time.

Four children were inside the residence in which the victim was located. They were not harmed and have been placed in protective custody with county Child Protective Services, Rowe said.

Investigators are working to determine “the relationships (between) the victim, the children and the person of interest,” she said.

Authorities believe there is no outstanding threat to the community, Rowe said. Homicide detectives continue to investigate the fatal incident.