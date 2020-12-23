Man dies, shot multiple times in North Highlands neighborhood, authorities say

A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday evening in North Highlands, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded about 8:15 p.m. to the 4300 block of Galbrath Drive following multiple 911 calls reporting that a person had been shot, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Arriving officers found a man, conscious and with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, at a residence in that area, the news release said. Fire personnel transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives investigated the scene and interviewed witnesses for hours. No suspect information has been released.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.