24-year-old woman dies in Christmas Eve wrong-way crash in Foothill Farms, CHP says

A 24-year-old woman from North Highlands was killed in a head-on crash in Foothill Farms on Christmas Eve, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer A.J. McTaggart, a spokesman for the North Sacramento CHP, said the Toyota Corolla the woman was riding in slipped into oncoming traffic around 12:45 p.m. and hit a GMC Sierra head-on while driving on Roseville Road just south of Oakhollow Drive.

The Corolla — headed northbound on Roseville Road — was driven by a 22-year-old woman from North Highlands and a 26-year-old woman from Rancho Cordova was in the front passenger seat.

The 24-year-old was in the rear right seat of the car when, for reasons still under investigation, the driver drove into oncoming traffic directly into the GMC, the CHP said.

The 24-year-old was declared dead at the scene, while the driver suffered major injuries and the other passenger suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the CHP.

Both were taken to hospitals for treatment, where the passenger is “still hanging on,” McTaggart said. The driver is expected to survive.

The driver of the GMC, a 57-year-old man from Sacramento, suffered minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered a factor in the crash, according to McTaggart, but CHP is still working to determine the circumstances surrounding it.