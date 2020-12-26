Pedestrian killed on I-5 in hit-and-run crash, North Sacramento CHP says

A woman was fatally struck by two cars on Interstate 5 near the American River on Wednesday, one of which fled the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a news release, the North Sacramento CHP said the 54-year-old Sacramento woman was walking along the two right-hand lanes of northbound traffic on I-5 just past Richards Boulevard around 11:25 p.m. when she was hit by an unidentified vehicle.

The woman fell into the roadway and was then hit by a tractor-trailer. After CHP and other first responders arrived at the crash site, she was declared dead.

The 68-year-old Sacramento who was driving the big rig stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, but the other driver remains unidentified.

North Sacramento CHP is asking anyone with information regarding the crash to call 916-798-0975.