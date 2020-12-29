Cellmate suspected in deadly inmate stabbing at California State Prison, Sacramento

California State Prison, Sacramento (in Folsom).

State prison officials are investigating the death of a 25-year-old inmate at California State Prison, Sacramento on Christmas as a homicide, with the victim’s cellmate identified as the suspect.

Prison staff found Braydon Lesseos “unresponsive and with multiple stab wounds in his cell” around 1:10 p.m. last Friday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Monday in a news release. Paramedics pronounced Lesseos dead at 1:45 p.m.

Staff removed his cellmate, 26-year-old Jordan Greendahl, from the cell and also located an “inmate manufactured weapon” at the scene, CDCR said.

“CDCR has identified Greendahl as the suspect in the homicide and (he) has been moved to segregated housing pending the investigation,” prison authorities wrote.

Both inmates were received at the state prison, which is located near Folsom, from local jurisdictions. Lesseos was serving an 11-year sentence for a firearm assault conviction in Yolo County and arrived at CSP Sacramento in August 2018. Greendahl was received December 2018 from Sacramento County to serve an eight-year sentence for arson.

The prison’s investigative services unit is investigating the homicide, and the Office of the Inspector General has been notified, CDCR said.