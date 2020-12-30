Former volunteer at Folsom High, other schools arrested on child sex crime charges

Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday arrested a youth basketball coach suspected on numerous counts of sex crimes involving minors in Sacramento County.

David Phillip Gallegos, 59, faces eight counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under age 14, as well as four counts of the same crime using force, violence or duress, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release late Tuesday.

Gallegos worked as an “independent contractor/volunteer” with Folsom High School’s girls’ basketball program until 2018, and volunteered in the past for the San Juan Unified School District, according to the news release. He also ran a private basketball coaching clinic.

The department’s investigation is “active and ongoing,” and anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and its child abuse bureau.

Gallegos is being held at the Sacramento County jail downtown with bail set at $2.5 million, booking records show.