Van, driver sought in Arden Arcade hit-and-run that severely injured Sacramento woman

Authorities want to find a suspect and suspect vehicle following a recent hit-and-run collision that left a woman with life-threatening injuries at a gas station in Sacramento County’s Arden Arcade area.

The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 23, at the ARCO Gas Station located near Howe and El Camino avenues, the California Highway Patrol’s North Sacramento office said Thursday in a news release.

CHP officers were dispatched to the scene, where they discovered the victim, described as a 34-year-old Sacramento woman. She was immediately transported to a hospital for her injuries. Her condition is unknown.

Following investigation, authorities determined the suspect vehicle to be a maroon-and-silver van driven by an unknown male. CHP officials on Thursday released surveillance photos of the van at the gas station.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information about the incident or vehicle is urged to contact the CHP North Sacramento office.