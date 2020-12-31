Sacramento Bee Logo
There were four bank robberies this week in Sacramento. Police have two in custody

Police arrested a bank robbery suspect Wednesday night who who they say was responsible for at least two bank robberies around Sacramento and might be linked to a third.

Sacramento police received a report just before 5 p.m. of a bank being robbed on Florin Road. A few hours later, police arrested Cortney Thurman, a 32-year-old Sacramento man, who officers say demanded money from the tellers.

“A firearm was mentioned in the robbery last night,” police spokesman Officer Karl Chan said Thursday. “However, at this point detectives have not confirmed that.”

Detectives tied Thurman to another bank robbery that occurred on Capitol Mall on Christmas Eve, police said. Detectives also are looking into whether he was responsible for another bank robbery on Alhambra Boulevard on Monday, police said.

Wednesday’s robbery was the fourth at Sacramento banks in recent days.

The Sacramento Police Department arrested Jacob Garcia, 35 of Sacramento for allegedly robbing a Chase Bank Tuesday morning on Folsom Boulevard.

Chan said that as of right now, there’s no indication Garcia was working with Thurman.

“But, obviously, that’s one of the things we’re looking at,” Chan said.

