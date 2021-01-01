Two separate New Year’s Day shootings leave two dead in Oak Park, Colonial Manor

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating two separate shootings New Years Day that left two men dead and several other people injured.

The first shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. near the 3200 block of 42nd Street in Oak Park, according to department spokesman Officer Karl Chan.

Responding officers found two victims suffering gunshot wounds — an adult man and a 15-year-old girl.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting by first responders while the girl was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

As of 8:45 a.m., police detectives had just arrived to begin canvassing the neighborhood, so details are still limited, according to Chan. Police later determined that the shooter may have been known by the victims, but the exact circumstances that led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

The second shooting of the new year took place around the 7400 block of 17th Avenue, near Bean Jr. Memorial Park in the Colonial Manor neighborhood. Calls reporting the shooting came in to dispatchers around 6:30 a.m.

There, police found three victims — one man and two women. The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting while both women were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Chan said that the shootings do not appear to be related and detectives will be working to determine motives in each.