Placer County deputies find 18 puppies abandoned in vacant Granite Bay home

Deputies found 18 puppies abandoned in a vacant Granite Bay home on Monday. Placer County Sheriff's Office

Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office found a litter of abandoned puppies Monday in a vacant Granite Bay home.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies were initially called out to a home on the 6600 block of Crown Point Vista Road on a report of suspicious activity in the area.

They entered the home and discovered it was empty — but covered in urine and feces.

The deputies found 18 puppies inside the home, 15 of which were living in a closet, apparently abandoned by their owners.

The puppies were supplied with blankets, food and a water bowl in the center of a room, but judging from the state of the home, there was nobody taking care of them.

Deputies contacted Placer County Animal Control, which then transported the puppies to Placer County Animal Services, a shelter in Auburn.

They were temporarily placed on a stray hold, but after evaluation, they were put in foster care.

“We hope they will all find loving homes in the new year!” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Deputies asked anyone with information regarding the puppies to call 530-889-7830.