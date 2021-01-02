Man struck and killed on West El Camino Avenue, Sacramento police say

A pedestrian was killed Friday night on West El Camino Avenue in the Northgate section of Sacramento, according to police.

The man, who was not identified, was killed while on foot around 9 p.m. at West El Camino Avenue and Northglen Street. When officers arrived, they found the man with major injuries. He was pronounced dead by Sacramento Fire personnel.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities, said police spokesman Officer Karl Chan.

“At this point, it does not appear that DUI or speed was a factor in the collision,” Chan said.

Officers from the Sacramento Police Department’s major collisions unit are continuing to investigate, he said.