Two people arrested by Woodland CHP on suspicion of driving the same car while drunk

Two drivers in the same vehicle were arrested by Woodland CHP on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Woodland CHP

Two people were arrested on suspicion of driving drunk south of Woodland Saturday morning while attempting to drive the same vehicle.

Woodland-area California Highway Patrol officers were called out to Highway 113 south of the small Yolo County community of Merritt early in the morning to respond to a single-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a Toyota Rav4 with two occupants crashed into a tree and overturned.

After investigating the circumstances of the crash, officers determined that the driver, a man, and the passenger, a woman, had gotten into an argument before driving off the road.

The passenger was suspected of grabbing the steering wheel from the man, causing the Toyota to lose control.

Both the man and the woman were arrested by officers on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol, according to the CHP.