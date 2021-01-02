Sacramento Bee Logo
Heavy police presence in Old Sacramento after shooting leaves at least one person injured

At least one person was injured Saturday evening in a shooting in Old Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Department spokesman Officer Justin Hanks said officers were called to the 1000 block of 2nd Street near K Street around 5:40 p.m. on reports of gunshots in the area.

Responding officers found a man suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers are still in the area talking to witnesses and looking for suspects. Radio traffic indicated a large presence in the tourist area of Sacramento despite the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

