Four arrested in connection to 50 Sacramento-area vehicle burglaries, deputies say

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested four suspects for over 50 vehicle burglaries. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

Four people were arrested in connection with at least 50 vehicle burglaries in early November in three Sacramento neighborhoods, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects are accused of breaking into several vehicles in Rosemont late on Nov. 7 and early on Nov. 8, before stealing a car from the driveway of a residence. The car was driven to the Vineyard area, where suspects are accused of committing more vehicle burglaries and stole more property, the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

The Sacramento Police Department recently found the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects failed to stop and a car chase ensued, deputies said. The pursuit ended when the vehicle was crashed and suspects fled on foot.

One suspect was arrested after being stopped by a sheriff’s canine officer.

Working with the Sacramento Police Department and Property Crimes Bureau, sheriff’s deputies arrested three more suspects. Authorities recovered much of the stolen property from the burglaries, the post said.