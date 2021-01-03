Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Propane spill near Wilton prompts three-hour long evacuation, Sacramento deputies say

Emergency vehicles on Walmort Road respond to an overturned propane tanker that caused mandatory evacuations in Wilton on Sunday.
Emergency vehicles on Walmort Road respond to an overturned propane tanker that caused mandatory evacuations in Wilton on Sunday. Daniel Kim dkim@sacbee.com

Residents of southern Sacramento County were temporarily evacuated Sunday morning due to a propane spill southeast of Wilton, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

South Sacramento-area California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Jim Young said a propane tanker truck was hauling about 1,200 gallons of the highly flammable substance when it overturned near the intersection of Walmort and Reigl roads — a rural and sparsely populated area with many open and dry grassy fields.

Young said up to 300 gallons of the volatile material spilled out into the shoulder as a result of the crash and evacuations began as a precaution.

The Sheriff’s Office opened an evacuation center at the Wilton Community Center around 10:40 a.m. A department spokesman said about a square mile surrounding the crash was evacuated.

CHP officers eventually called in a tow to remove the tanker from the area. The driver suffered minor injuries but did not need medical attention.

Although initial reports indicated that a fire sparked at the propane spill, Young confirmed that no fire broke out.

By 1:30 p.m., the evacuation orders were dropped and residents were allowed to go back to their homes.

Profile Image of Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service