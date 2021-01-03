Propane spill near Wilton prompts three-hour long evacuation, Sacramento deputies say

Emergency vehicles on Walmort Road respond to an overturned propane tanker that caused mandatory evacuations in Wilton on Sunday. dkim@sacbee.com

Residents of southern Sacramento County were temporarily evacuated Sunday morning due to a propane spill southeast of Wilton, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

South Sacramento-area California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Jim Young said a propane tanker truck was hauling about 1,200 gallons of the highly flammable substance when it overturned near the intersection of Walmort and Reigl roads — a rural and sparsely populated area with many open and dry grassy fields.

Young said up to 300 gallons of the volatile material spilled out into the shoulder as a result of the crash and evacuations began as a precaution.

The Sheriff’s Office opened an evacuation center at the Wilton Community Center around 10:40 a.m. A department spokesman said about a square mile surrounding the crash was evacuated.

CHP officers eventually called in a tow to remove the tanker from the area. The driver suffered minor injuries but did not need medical attention.

Although initial reports indicated that a fire sparked at the propane spill, Young confirmed that no fire broke out.

By 1:30 p.m., the evacuation orders were dropped and residents were allowed to go back to their homes.