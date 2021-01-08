Police investigate fatal shooting in Sacramento’s Swanston Estates area

Police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Sacramento’s Swanston Estates neighborhood.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Coromorant Way for reports of a shooting, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

Officers found a man with at least one life-threatening gunshot wound who was then transported to a hospital by fire personnel, according to the news release.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating. A motive is “unclear,” and no suspect information was available, the Police Department said.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

Swanston Estates is on the eastern edge of Sacramento city limits, just west of Arden Arcade.