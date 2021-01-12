West Sacramento suspects arrested twice in same day for pair of weekend burglaries

A pair of suspects were arrested twice in the same day for two burglaries in West Sacramento, one of them involving the city’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post, authorities said.

The suspects face charges including petty theft, prowling, trespassing, drug possession and outstanding warrants after the two alleged burglaries, the West Sacramento Police Department said in a social media post earlier this week.

Police first arrested the suspects after catching them inside locked gates at the city’s public works corp yard on South River Road early Sunday morning, the department said.

Both were booked into the Yolo County jail and released the same day.

Investigators then determined the two suspects had been involved in a burglary the night before, on Saturday, at the VFW location on Drever Street.

Police again arrested the duo and re-booked them into jail. Authorities also located and recovered property stolen from the VFW and a local Boy Scouts troop, according to the social media post.

The department did not identify the two suspects.