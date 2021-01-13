Pedestrian killed, driver arrested for suspected DUI at busy Arden Way intersection

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a Carmichael man following a suspected DUI collision that killed a pedestrian Tuesday evening at a busy intersection in Sacramento County’s Arden-Arcade area.

The victim, a man of unknown age, was struck by a white GMC Sierra pickup truck near the intersection of Arden Way and Watt Avenue around 6:30 p.m., the CHP’s North Sacramento office said in a Wednesday news release. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The pickup driver, a 69-year-old man from Carmichael, stopped at the scene and fully cooperated with officers, who arrested him for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the news release.

The CHP did not identify the suspect. The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

The fatal incident remains under investigation by the CHP.