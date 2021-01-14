CHP and Sacramento deputies break-up large gathering in Rosemont Save Mart parking lot

California Highway Patrol officers and Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies broke-up a reported gathering of more than 100 people and their vehicles in the parking lot of a Rosemont Save Mart grocery store Wednesday night.

CHP officers issued more than 10 citations and towed two vehicles as the large crowd left the area, said Officer Trent Senter, a spokesman for the CHP’s East Sacramento office.

“It dissipated pretty quickly,” Senter told The Sacramento Bee on Thursday.

He said callers started reporting the large group of vehicles about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Save Mart parking lot along Kiefer Boulevard, a few blocks east of South Watt Avenue.

Callers reported seeing about 100 to 200 people gathered in the parking lot, hearing engines revving throughout the lot and spotting vehicles blocking some of the lot entrances, Senter said.

Authorities said there were no reports of street racing or drivers doing tricks with their vehicles, including burnouts and doughnuts, which is typically seen in so-called sideshows.

The crowd gathered in the Save Mart parking lot Wednesday left quickly after deputies and CHP officers arrived, said Sgt. Rodney Grassmann, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.