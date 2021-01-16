Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Eight-hour standoff at Rancho Cordova hotel room ends peacefully, police say

Rancho Cordova police officers were engaged in a standoff with an armed man Friday afternoon but were able to resolve the situation peacefully by nightfall.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department said in a social media update just after 3 p.m. that there was a person barricaded near Zinfandel Drive and White Rock Road.

CBS 13 reported that the man was locked inside a hotel room following a 911 call from another man who was threatened at knife-point at a Best Western hotel on White Rock Road around 1 p.m.

By 6 p.m., the police department said the man was still refusing to leave the room and negotiators were working “to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution.”

As of 9 p.m. — eight hours after the initial 911 call — the police department said “The incident has come to a peaceful resolution, and everyone is safe.”

Profile Image of Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski
Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a graduate student in literature at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.
