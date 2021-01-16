Sacramento police activity closes portion of 13th Street in South Land Park

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check sacbee.com for the latest.

A portion of 13th Street in the South Land Park section of Sacramento was closed off Saturday morning due to police activity in the area.

Sacramento Police Department radio activity indicated that the closure affects 13th Street between Tuggle Way and the south end of Fay Circle. The area is just south of South Land Park Drive.

A police spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.