Sacramento deputies make arrest in connection with November Lemon Hill homicide

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies made an arrest this month in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man in November, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday.

Mason Johnlee Kinanahan, 25, was arrested Jan. 12 on suspicion of the homicide.

On Nov. 5, firefighters responded to the 6100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after receiving an anonymous call reporting a person appearing to be deceased. After firefighters arrived, deputies also responded and found a man there with “undetermined injury” to his upper body, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was unresponsive and firefighters pronounced him deceased at the scene. He was later identified as Enrique Arnulfo Jardon.

Homicide detectives investigated the death, leading to Kinanahan’s arrest months later.

Kinanahan is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail. He is ineligible for bail, according to jail records.