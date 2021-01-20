California man faces attempted murder charge, accused of striking driver with hammer

Authorities say Justin Massaro severely injured a man, striking him with a hammer as the victim was waiting for a friend in his vehicle at the Star Mobile Home Park in Pine Grove, California, on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

A 32-year-old Pine Grove man was arrested on charges including attempted murder after allegedly entering a victim’s vehicle and striking him in the head with a hammer, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the Star Mobile Home Park in Pine Grove around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday following reports of two men fighting, and arrived at the scene to find a 29-year-old man “lying in the driveway with severe injuries to his head,” the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The victim told arriving officers that he’d been parked in the driveway waiting for a friend when the suspect, identified by the sheriff’s officials as Justin Massaro, got into the victim’s vehicle and started hitting him in the head with the hammer.

The victim exited his vehicle, but Massaro allegedly continued to chase and attack him with the hammer, according to the news release.

Deputies located and arrested Massaro near the scene without further incident. He was booked into the Amador County jail on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. His bail is set at $1 million.

The victim, who was not identified by authorities, was flown by helicopter to a hospital in the Sacramento area, Amador sheriff’s officials said. His status as of Wednesday morning is not known.