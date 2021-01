Sheriff’s deputies investigated a homicide Thursday morning in Rio Linda.

The investigation was on the 200 block of West E Street, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office tweeted just before 8 a.m. People are urged to avoid the area.

No other details were released.

Deputies investigating a homicide on the 200 block of west E Street. PIO enroute. Please avoid the area. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) January 21, 2021