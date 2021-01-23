Warehouse fire in Upper Land Park goes to two alarms, Sacramento Fire says

Firefighters were called out to an Upper Land Park commerical building on reports of smoke. Sacramento Fire Department

The Sacramento Fire Department were called to a commercial building fire Saturday afternoon in Upper Land Park.

In a social media post, the fire department said that firefighters were sent to a warehouse structure near the intersection of First Avenue and Fifth Street on reports of smoke.

A second alarm was requested as firefighters worked to gain access to the building. Video taken at the scene showed firefighters cutting through a corrugated steel wall to get to the heart of the blaze.

Personnel began to be released just after 4:15 p.m., when the fire was located inside the building and extinguished, according to the department.

“The operation proved to be labor intensive due to access difficulties and the size of the building,” the fire department wrote on social media.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.