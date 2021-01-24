Rio Vista man arrested on suspicion of killing his 2-month-old son, authorities say

The Rio Vista Police Department arrested a man Saturday on suspicion of killing his 2-month-old son.

Tre Kenneth Clay of Rio Vista was taken into custody on suspicion of child abuse and killing his son after the boy arrived at Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center on Jan. 18 with injuries deemed suspicious by investigators who were notified by hospital staff.

The child was taken by ambulance to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland shortly after arriving at the Antioch hospital. There, the boy died, according to police. Detectives with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office were notified and gathered information at both hospitals.

Law enforcement received a search warrant for a Fourth Street home in Rio Vista, where the injuries were believed to have been suffered by the boy. Detectives and crime scene investigators collected evidence from the home.

After an autopsy of the boy and after video evidence was reviewed by investigators, police received an arrest warrant for Clay, 23.

On Saturday, police officers went out to Clay’s home and arrested him without incident. He is being held at a Solano County jail without bail.